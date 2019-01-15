Jason Reitman Directing Next 'Ghostbusters', Which Will Return to Original Universe! - Bloody Disgusting

In some absolutely shocking news, Sony Pictures has hired Jason Reitman to direct the next installment in the Ghostbusters franchise, which will be a continuation of the 1989 sequel and will not be connected to Paul Feig’s 2016 film.

Variety reports that Reitman, whose father, Ivan, directed the first two Ghostbusters movies, has also co-written a screenplay with Gil Kenan (director of Poltergeist and Monster House) and plans to shoot the film this summer, with Sony planning to release the latest sequel in summer 2020.

Sources couldn’t say if that means that the original cast members will be back, as exact story details are still being kept under wraps, although Dan Aykroyd had a lot to say about the matter two months ago.

“There is a possibility of a reunion with the three remaining Ghostbusters,” said Aykroyd. “I think Billy will come. The story’s so good. Even if he plays a ghost.”

As we previously wrote, going way back, Aykroyd’s Ghost Corps. had long been developing a Ghostbusters 3, which was constantly being held up by costar Bill Murray. Story details leaked (thanks to Bloody Disgusting) as we learned that the film was to star Dana’s (Sigourney Weaver) son, Oscar, a postgrad student who is forced to take over the business after Venkman dies in the first scene. Murray’s character was to be a ghost in the third film, which allegedly had been green-lit up until Harold Ramis got sick and eventually passed away.

Ivan Reitman’s Montecito Pictures is producing and insiders close to Ivan say he believes this film is a passing of the torch, which aligns with everything we’ve heard about Ghostbusters 3.

In fact, Production Weekly shared this sneaky shooting logline/synopsis:

“A family moves back home to a small town where they learn more about who they are.”

We have all of the feels right now…